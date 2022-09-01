King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announces Three New Albums for Oct 2022 Release

Australian psychedelic rock titans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced that their next three new studio albums will all be released next month. The band revealed their plan across their social media pages. In the post, the three bandmembers are seen holding vinyl records with the artworks blurred out.
Hiiiiiiii friends
We are releasing 3 albums in October
Pre-order all of them Sept 7 from Gizzverse
Melbourne 10pm
New York 8am
Los Angeles 5am
London 1pm
REALLY excited to show you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AFrTohOPJH
— King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) August 31, 2022
Earlier this year, the band teased new music when they told Australian youth radio station triple j that there were “a couple” of new albums “locked away.” They subsequently confirmed that they would release three more studio albums at some point this year, but it is unlikely that anyone thought they would all arrive in the same month! (NME)
The three upcoming albums will add to the two full-length studio releases that were released earlier in 2022: Made In Timeland in March and Omnium Gatherum in April. In January, the band released a remix version of their 2021 album, Butterfly 3000, titled Butterfly 3001.
Come October, the band will have released a total of five studio albums, which they previously did in 2017 as well.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagana