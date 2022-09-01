King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announces Three New Albums for Oct 2022 Release

Earlier this year, the band teased new music when they told Australian youth radio station triple j that there were “a couple” of new albums “locked away.” They subsequently confirmed that they would release three more studio albums at some point this year, but it is unlikely that anyone thought they would all arrive in the same month! (NME)

The three upcoming albums will add to the two full-length studio releases that were released earlier in 2022: Made In Timeland in March and Omnium Gatherum in April. In January, the band released a remix version of their 2021 album, Butterfly 3000, titled Butterfly 3001.