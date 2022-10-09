Dungen Share New Lush Song & Video “Höstens Färger”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 9th, 2022 - 11:29 AM

Swedish rock band Dungen shared a brand new song and accompanying video for their single “Höstens Färger.” This track was the final glimpse into the group’s forthcoming LP, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog prior to its release. The record, which translates to “The colors of the fall” became available on Oct. 7 via Mexican Summer.

“Höstens Färger” can be described as lush with tinges of a psychedelic – pop beat. The lead singer and frontman, Gustav Ejstes, is seen in the music video through a fish eye camera lens in different, aesthetically pleasing shots.

The video director Isidor Estrada Nyqvist explains, “Like all great artists, Gustav is a bit on his own planet, operating outside of the ‘normal’ sphere of life. He sees things from a totally different perspective, and he uses his music to help others see it too.”

The group’s previously released singles from their latest record include: “Nattens sista strimma ljus,” “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig,” and “Skövde.”

Dingen will also be embarking on a Scandinavian Tour in early 2023.