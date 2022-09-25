Dungen Share Nostalgic New Single “Skövde”

If it’s an old-school psychedelic rock trip you’re craving for, then Swedish rock band Dungen has got that particular fix for you with their latest offering “Skovde”, as taken from the group’s forthcoming album En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog (2022).

Servicing as the album’s third single, “Skovde” has attained not only a following from fans but additionally praise from critics alike.

NPR Music complimented the track’s “scorching guitars [and] thunderous drums” alongside giving an ode to its studio reverb as being hypnotically and emphatically “dialed to 11”. Stereogum praised the song for its “shaggy and golden” sound (a la The Beatles, anyone?).

The song narrates the multiple hang-outs one-fourth member Gustav Estjes used to have in the old town of Skovde with his elder brother and colleagues. Its “bright, strummy melody” will be sure to be followed by eight remaining audio pieces of sound work that truly encompass the nostalgic ’60s-like psychedelic feel for the album.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog is due October 7, 2022, but you can pre-order the album now on iTunes or any other streaming service of your choice: