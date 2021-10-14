Aesop Rock And Blockhead Announce Album Collaboration Garbology Share First Single “Jazz Hands”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 8:41 PM

Aesop Rock, alongside Blockhead, have announced the upcoming release of their collaborative album Garbology set for release on November 12 via Rhymesayers Records. According to the press release, “Though the pair’s collaborative relationship stretches all the way back to when they were first starting out in the late 90’s, including Blockhead producing two of the most popular songs of Aesop’s back catalog (“Daylight” and “None Shall Pass”) as well as several features across each other’s releases, Garbology marks their first full length release together.” Alongside the announcement for the full length album, they have also released a single called “Jazz Hands” alongside a music video for it.

The video follows the rapper as he walks through an abandoned alley while being surrounded by a tornado of what appears to be trash. “I could draw a roof on fire from memory, each and every sketch another bloodletting, in the of wake escalation, and excessive rubbernecking, the champ can’t look away, drink it in, strobe-light, smoke, no life, no lifeguard, sink or swim, ring around the king of pain, bring acetaminophen, You either see the vision or dinner with demolition men, Boom, flame to the fuse to the barrel, I step into the room, split an arrow with an arrow, the first trick shot is just to show em that I dabble…” he sings as the rap drops out and follows a beat alongside a slow motion play by play of him jumping into a river.

About the album, Aesop Rock states: “Garbology is defined as the study of the material discarded by a society to learn what it reveals about social or cultural patterns. I find a lot of parallels between that and the idea of picking up the pieces after a loss or period of intense unrest, and seeing what’s really there. It’s information that speaks to who I am, who we are, and how we move forward.” According to the press release: “In the spirit of the album’s theme, the vinyl has been pressed as an “eco-mix”, a 100% recycled compound comprised of trimmed flash and left overs from other color vinyl pressings which cannot otherwise be reused, resulting in every copy of the LP having its own unique appearance while significantly reducing the environmental impact of the pressing process.”

