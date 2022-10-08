The Stone Foxes Debut Cinematic New Video For “Time Is A Killer”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 8th, 2022 - 1:21 PM

San Francisco based rock band, The Stone Foxes, have released a cinematic new music video for their single “Time Is A Killer.” The song comes from their LP titled, The Other Side which will be available on Nov. 18.

Brothers and co – founders of the band, Shannon and Spence Koehler, produce a catchy and lively tune about the cruelty of time and being aware of how limited it is as they repeatedly say, “Time is a killer and she ain’t civilized.”

The accompanying music video seems to feature an organic early 2000s/late 90s movie experience as a woman meant to represent time follows and haunts multiple characters including: one panicking over an impending deadline, one attempting to disarm a bomb, and another trying to get a pizza delivered on time before the customer (and plot twist: the delivery driver’s father) literally runs out of time.

Regarding the movie-like music video, Shannon expresses, “We wanted to make an actual movie with scenes and plot, something fun, action-packed, true to the theme of the song, and our director nailed it. It’s funny, our work dynamic in the movie is eerily similar to our real-life dynamic! It was just a blast to make, working with our great friends who did an amazing job acting, and hopefully, the fun comes across on the screen.”

“Time Is A Killer” comes after “Man’s Red Fire,” which was released in August and inspired by The Jungle Book’s “I Want To Be Like You.” Shannon notes that the California wildfires, along with the powerful imagery that flames evoke, contributed to the song that exists today.