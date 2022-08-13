The Stone Foxes Announce New Album On The Other Side For November 2022 Release, Share Lead Single “Man’s Red Fire”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 13th, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Popular American rock band, The Stone Foxes have recently released a brand new single, “Man’s Red Fire,” alongside the announcement of their sixth album, On The Other Side, the band’s first new full-length album since 2015’s Twelve Spells. The Stone Foxes have a planned release date of November 18, 2022, for On The Other Side. The new single, “Man’s Red Fire,” is available on most major music streaming services and Youtube.

Lead singer Shannon Koehler went in depth about the inspiration and meaning of The Stone Foxes’ new single, “Man’s Red Fire,” in a recent press release, stating: “Louis Prima is King Louis, and he asks Mowgli to tell him the secret to getting man’s red fire. I’ve always loved that song and that phrase, and living in California surrounded by wildfires every summer for the past four years, it was stuck in my head,” Koehler continues: “The flames are a symbol of power and I couldn’t help but think of this raging fire of racism that’s been burning in our country since its inception. Just looking around, it’s obvious that the civil war isn’t over, so I started writing lyrics with civil war imagery in my head, and putting them together with lyrics that symbolized a quest for power.”

The Stone Foxes’ upcoming album, On The Other Side, is described by a recent press release as: “A cinematic western rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack to pull you through when the journey gets rough. The lyrics and sounds reflect Shannon’s journey through a second open heart surgery, the brothers’ struggles with anxiety, being grounded by love, and the experience of living in a deeply disturbing America.”

Overall, with a powerful new single, “Man’s Red Fire,” and a brand new upcoming full-length album, On The Other Side, fans of The Stone Foxes have had a lot to be excited about recently.