The Stone Foxes Share Blistering New Single “Time Is A Killer”

Drawing inspirations from Wu-Tang Clan and Mother Nature herself, The Stone Foxes hold nothing back on their second single entitled “Time Is a Killer”, as taken from the group’s pending album On the Other Side (2022).

Depicting Mother Nature as a key character in the core of the song, Stone Foxes talked briefly with the press on what drew the duo to depict the forceful entity as a raging protagonist that seeks out to rectify mankind’s stupidity.

One-half member Shannon Koehler further elaborated: “The lyrical theme came from the idea of mother nature being a character – a stone cold killer – which she is. Mother nature doesn’t play games. Mother nature will auto-correct our foolishness. And after a certain amount of time, Mother Nature will move on without us if we don’t get wise.

“It’s not complicated by any stretch, but it’s one of the first songs I’ve ever written on piano. However, I am very aware that it’s Spence’s guitar, the horns, and the backup singers—Emilie, Zola, and Kelly—that really make the track go to another level. We tried to make a big soup out of Spence’s guitar, a little early Wu-Tang beat influence, and some Ennio Morricone.”

The track perfectly fits within today’s scene, especially in reference to big motion picture trailers that use songs that catches the viewer’s ear with fresh sounding beats, especially per younger audiences.

There is no word if “Time Is a Killer” will be used as backing for a movie, but in the meantime it is rewarding to know that it might just be a hit-worthy, or daresay, killer choice for an anticipating flick.

“Time Is a Killer” and its album On the Other Side are due out November 18, 2022. Check out “Time” after the jump: