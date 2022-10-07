Low Cancels More Shows As Mimi Parker Continues To Cancer Treatment

Home News Gracie Chunes October 7th, 2022 - 10:32 AM

On Friday, October 7, rock du0 Low announced that they will be canceling the remainder of their European tour as Mimi Parker continues to receive treatment for ovarian cancer. The cancellations follow the news in August that the duo would pull several dates on the continent as a precautionary measure. “We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned for November, but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” the band’s Alan Sparhawk wrote via the bands Facebook.

Parker first discussed her diagnosis on the Sheroes Radio podcast in January. (Pitchfork)