Low Cancels Shows Amid Mimi Parker’s Cancer Treatment

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 3:11 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Minnesota-based indie rock band Low has had to cancel some of their upcoming shows in Wales, Scotland, England and Scandinavia. The cancelations are due to drummer and vocalist’s Mimi Parker’s ongoing battle with cancer which requires extensive treatment.

“As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting [ovarian] cancer. Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall,” the band’s statement reads. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses/changes. We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Low (@lowtheband)

The band is currently scheduled to appear at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, California on September 17. They will be traveling through Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, and Michigan before ending their 2022 trek of the U.S. with a show in Chesterfield, Missouri at the Factory on October 13. Low’s UK and European tour dates will kick off on October 31 in Porto, Portugal at Casa de Musica. From there, the band will be playing various concerts in Spain, Germany, Belgium and the UK. The trek will end on November 19 in Leeds, United Kingdom at the Brudenell Social Club.

Low will also be returning to the U.S. for a brief tour of the west coast beginning with a show in Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theatre on March 24. The opening show will be followed by concerts in Utah, Oregon and Washington before ending with three back-to-back performances in California in San Francisco and Sonoma respectively.

Low 2022 & 2023 International Tour Dates

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA 2022

9/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Co.

9/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

9/30 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/1 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

10/3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/6 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

10/7 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/8 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/13 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/31 – Porto, Portugal @ Casa da Música

11/1 – Madrid, Spain @ Barceló Theatre

11/2 – Castelló De La Plana, Spain @ Teatre Principal

11/3 – Barcelona, Spain @ L’Auditori

11/5 – Torino, Italy @ Club To Club Festival

11/7 – Munich, Germany @ Ampere

11/8 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

11/9 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Zakk

11/12 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City Festival 2022

11/14 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Tramshed Cardiff

11/15 – Bath, United Kingdom @ Komedia Bath

11/16 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Town Hall

11/17 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom @ Boiler Shop

11/18 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Brudenell Social Club

11/19 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Brudenell Social Club

3/24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

3/25 – Provo, UT @ Velour Live Music Gallery

3/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

3/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

3/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/1 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery