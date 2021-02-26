First Aid Kit Announces Who By Fire – A Live Tribute Album Honoring Leonard Cohen for March 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple February 26th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

First Aid Kid has announced their upcoming tribute album Who By Fire, which is due to be released on March 26 under Sony Sweden/Columbia Records. The live album was created with the intent to honor Leonard Cohen, who was a huge inspiration to First Aid Kit’s Klara and Johanna Söderberg, who happen to be sisters.

Who By Fire was recorded over the course of two days when First Aid Kit performed at the Royal Dramatic Theater located in Stockholm back in March of 2017. The album will feature 20 tracks full of recordings of some of Cohen’s songs, letters and poems.

First Aid Kit elaborated on how Cohen’s “Suzanne” was a song that really inspired them as artists. “…When we heard it for the first time we were transfixed. ‘How does one do that?’ we thought. ‘How does one write like that?’ One doesn’t, we suppose, only Leonard Cohen does…In the midst of this deep sadness, we are so intensely grateful…[His art] has been a guiding light for us these past ten years since we started making music, both a consolation and an arrow pointing at where to strive…”

The Swedish folk duo stated how they decided to keep all of the recordings raw despite the fact that the performance wasn’t perfect. However, the flaws are what makes the tribute album that much more unique to them.

“We recently listened back to this concert and realized that this was something out of the ordinary for us. It was a challenge to create a performance that wasn’t centered around First Aid Kit songs. I twas something we’d never done before, but everything came together so well. Dwelling deeply into Cohen’s world was a pleasure, he was so prolific as both a poet and a songwriter, and everything he ever put out held a very strong standard. He cared immensely for his work. The band, the guest artists, the atmosphere on stage…everyone had a great passion and it felt magical. This is definitely a record that is best enjoyed listening to back-to-back with no interruptions. Allow yourself to just disappear into Cohen’s world for a little while,” said the band in press release.

Cohen passed away at the age if 82 back in 2016 after passing in his sleep. The influential singer had fallen the same night that he passed. Since then, many artists have paid tribute to him by releasing covers of his songs and now by dedicating live albums to him. Artists and bands like Lana Del Rey, HAIM, Pink Floyd, Aimee Mann and Nathaniel Rateliff have all taken the time to honor Cohen in their own ways.

Who By Fire Track List:

1. Tired

2. Suzanne

3. Sisters of Mercy

4. Who by Fire

5. Twelve O’Clock Chant

6. Everybody Knows

7. Avalance

8. The Future

9. Chelsea Hotel No. 5

10. You Want It Darker

11. If It Be Your Will

12. The Asthmatic

13. Famous Blue Raincoat/Anthem

14. Show Me The Place

15. Hallelujah

16. Prayer for Messiah

17. Bird on the Wire

18. Who by Fire (Reprise)

19. So Long Marianne

20. You’d Sing Too