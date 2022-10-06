Dead and Company Officially Announces Final 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh October 6th, 2022 - 11:44 AM

The legendary Dead & Company jam band have released details about their farewell tour that is scheduled to take place in the United States next year. The Grateful Dead spinoff group played their first shows in 2015. The lineup for their final trek includes Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir (with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti).

They will launch the tour in May at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and tour across the country into July. Check out the full details for their 2023 dates below:

05-19 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-20 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-23 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

05-26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

05-28 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

05-30 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

06-01 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06-03 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

06-05 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

06-07 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06-09 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

06-10 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

06-13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

06-15 Philadelphia, PA – Citizen’s Bank Park

06-17 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06-18 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06-21 Queens, NY – Citi Field

06-22 Queens, NY – Citi Field

06-25 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

06-27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

07-01 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07-02 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07-03 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07-07 George, WA – The Gorge

07-08 George, WA – The Gorge

07-14 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

07-15 San Fransisco, CA – Oracle Park