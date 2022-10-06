Dead and Company Officially Announces Final 2023 Tour Dates

The legendary Dead & Company jam band have released details about their farewell tour that is scheduled to take place in the United States next year. The Grateful Dead spinoff group played their first shows in 2015. The lineup for their final trek includes Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir (with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti).
They will launch the tour in May at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and tour across the country into July. Check out the full details for their 2023 dates below:
05-19 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-20 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-23 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
05-26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
05-28 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
05-30 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
06-01 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06-03 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
06-05 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
06-07 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06-09 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
06-10 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
06-13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
06-15 Philadelphia, PA – Citizen’s Bank Park
06-17 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06-18 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06-21 Queens, NY – Citi Field
06-22 Queens, NY – Citi Field
06-25 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
06-27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
07-01 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07-02 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07-03 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07-07 George, WA – The Gorge
07-08 George, WA – The Gorge
07-14 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
07-15 San Fransisco, CA – Oracle Park