Aborted Signs with Nuclear Blast Records

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2022 - 12:58 AM

European death metal band Aborted are known for head banging music and recently the band signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. In light of the announcement Aborted released their first single right in time for the kick-off of their North American Tour with Lorna Shore. The band promises that “Infinite Terror” will haunt your dreams, destroy your ears and musically seal the deal that Nuclear Blast and Aborted have closed to spread the word of the band’s brutal death metal all across the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our signing to NUCLEAR BLAST — one of the premier labels for extreme music with tons of label mates we love. We are very excited to see where this mad caravan leads to next! After a very long and solid partnership with Century Media, it was time for us to try something new. To celebrate our signing with NUCLEAR BLAST and the upcoming monster of a tour with our friends Lorna Shore, Ingested and more, we decided to unleash a new single. “Infinite Terror” will obliterate all your senses on October 19. The song is inspired by ‘Event Horizon’ and marks the debut of new guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère). Expect something dark, imposing, and HEAVY as f..k!” said frontman Sven de Caluwé

Aborted is one of the pioneers of the genre. Originally founded in Belgium, they have come a long way from the death/grind underground to creating a very successful, unique brand of horror-themed, cinematic extreme metal that’s highly compatible with today’s tech death and deathcore scenes. Aborted have influenced a lot of bands worldwide, and for many bands being invited to go on tour with Aborted. The band worked on their status even more by releasing classics such as “The Necrotic Manifesto” and “Retrogore” which somehow managed to surpass that album and showcased what the band is capable of: lifting death metal to a higher level of intensity, atmosphere and brutality.