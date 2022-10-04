Serj Tankian Announces Live Show In Los Angeles With Full Orchestra & Choir, Shares Visualizer For “The Race”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 4th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Serj Tankian, best known for his work with the progressive metal band System of A Down, has just announced a live show called Invocations at LA’s Serriah Theater featuring a full choir, a full orchestra, and soloists including a tenor, an alto, a world singer, a death metal singer, and Serj Tankian himself. The show, while fans can see the live concert in person in Los Angeles, will be simultaneously streamed worldwide in April 2023. Tankian first announced this news exclusively to Revolver Magazine when featured on Revolver’s “Fan First” podcast, hosted by Christina Rowatt, on September 3rd. A renowned painter, singer, and soon author, Tankian’s dabbling with the arts seems to continually extend to the point that it looks as if there is no limit to what this man can do.

Listen to Tankian talk about the upcoming Invocations show in this relevant clip from the podcast below. Links to the full podcast can be found in the post’s caption.

In other news, Serj Tankian has also released an official visualizer for his song “The Race,” featured as an additional bonus track on his upcoming 5-track LP Perplex Cities, set to be released on October 21 later this month. Perplex Cities will be the artist’s second EP, following the release of his 2021 album titled Elasticity.

As an experimental artist known for his manipulation of genre and his diversity in music from album to album, it is no surprise that Tankian’s Perplex Cities once again aims to navigate new territory and break new ground. Unlike his last EP, Tankian cultivates a softer and more subtle sound that still maintains a depth that ropes listeners in through the song’s propagated intimacy.

To further develop this sense of intimacy, Tankian will release a free augmented reality experience, using the Arloopa app, in which Tankian himself will appear in the same space as the user and be able to explain the music to the listener in real-time. This technology will be made available before the EP hits major music streaming platforms on October 21.

Perplex Cities tracklist:

Pop Imperialism

The Race

I Spoke Up

Rumi Loves His Cars

Forgive Me Father

See Serj Tankian’s initial announcement of Perplex Cities and be a part of the augmented reality app experience as you listen to Tankian’s song “Pop Imperialism” here.

See System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian & John Dolmayan perform their song“Aerials” with Mexican band Rock Medium here.

