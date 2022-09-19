Serj Tankian Announces New EP Perplex Cities for Oct 2022 Release and Shares New Song “Pop Imperialism” Via Augmented Reality App

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 1:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer, musician and songwriter Serj Tankian will be releasing his new EP Perplex Cities on Oct. 21. In light of the new EP, Tankian is sharing his new song “Pop Imperialism” on the Augmented Reality App.

“I’m always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It’s intimate, fun, and different.” said Tankian.

As for the song “Pop Imperialism” the sound is amazing because the instrumentation brings a low key poppy vibe that can draw listeners into Tankian’s beautiful complexed world. Another great part of the piece is Tankian’s vocal style because bold emotions can be felt as he wails out the lyrics.

