Ibeyi Release Sensational New Single “Juice of Mandarins”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 3:48 PM

French duo Ibeyi have released the new single “Juice of Mandarins.” The rendition of this piece recently debuted on A Colors Show, who exclaimed that the track is a delectable slice of electronic neo-soul. “Juice of Mandarins” is written by Ibeyi’s Lisa-Kaindé, with production from Richard Russell. This latest single follows the duo’s critically-acclaimed third album Spell 31, which was released in May. Tt’s no coincidence that Ibeyi has returned to a world in need of spiritual healing. Since the release of Spell 31, the duo has set out to share their music across the globe appearing on Later with Jools Hollandto perform their single “Sister 2 Sister, lending their track “Made of Gold” to the FIFA23 soundtrack, or landing their first Latin GRAMMY nomination for their feature on Residente’s political single “This is Not America.”

“Juice of Mandarins” is a beautiful piece which has a catchy pop beat that lights the atmosphere with warmth and positivity. Also the poppy temp brings a vibe that can cause some listeners to dance while the music blares from their speakers. The melody and harmony from from the vocal performance does bring more energy to this piece by how the chemistry between both Ibeyi and Kaindé truly brings a deeper meaning to the composition plus both ladies do a fine job with creating meaningful emotions people can relate to.

“‘Juice of Mandarins’ is my favorite love song I’ve ever written. It is about the ecstasy of falling in love. The sensuality of allowing someone to see all of you. It’s about reality becoming supernatural. Love is the most radical life changing, meaningful experience, thus, “my love for you ain’t quiet”..” – said Kaindé