Ibeyi Share Mesmerizing New Music Video For “Made Of Gold” Featuring Pa Salieu

Ibeyi has released a visually striking music video for their new song “Made of Gold” The musical duo made up of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz star in the video as goddesses in the Yoruba religion. Diaz is the goddess of thunder, and Kaindé is the goddess of water. They share the stage with Ghanian-British rapper Pa Salieu, who is seen emerging from the sky wearing a crown. In the Frida Khalo inspired music video, Ibeyi dance in various shadowy colored and ethereal looking environments with many special effects and visual distortions and camera angles creating a complex and mythical seeming music video. These references to the Yoruba gods in the music video are consistent with the name of the duo, Ibeyi, who are a pair of twins in the Yoruba religion that are masters of perception and a personification of true harmony.

The song itself is a mesmerizing fusion pop song that includes elements of many genres. It has a chant and harmonizing melody that happens in the chorus, along with various ad libs. Pa Salieu gives a spirited intense verse about the reclamation of identity and king status. There are many religious and royal allusions and themes in the lyrics, owing to the name of the song “Made of Gold” The song was recorded in a studio in London during the pandemic, during which the Ibeyi wanted to get more in touch with their ansctors and reconnect with the religion that inspired their name. They were also inspired by Frida Khalo for the music video, often invoking her imagery in scenes and showing a connection with the Earth and the divine feminine. Earlier this year, Ibeyi released a song entitled “Recurring Dream” for an Ed Morris film.