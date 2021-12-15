Freddie Gibbs Announces Spring 2022 ‘Space Rabbit’ North American Tour Dates

Freddie Gibbs is going on tour. The 22-date tour launches in San Francisco on April 14th before trekking through the southwest and across the Rocky Mountains. By mid-May, Gibbs will take on New York and the northeast, and as the month ends he’ll return to his old stomping grounds in the midwest. “Space Rabbit” lands in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver in June.
Throughout, Gibbs will be supported by various lineups featuring MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th, with presale beginning on Thursday, December 16th (use code BELLS). You can book your seat here.
Gibbs was recently featured on GTA’s newest episode with Dr. Dre. The songs are apart of GTA Online: The Contract, the newest episode of the video game franchise, and have no plans of being streamed. In the episode’s trailer, the Doctor is seen in cut scenes with A. Paak, reminiscing about his music career.
04/14 — San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
04/20 — Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
04/27 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/29 — Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
04/30 — Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
05/04 — Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
05/05 — Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge
05/07 — Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage
05/08 — Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
05/11 — New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05/12 — Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/13 — New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05/14 — Buffalo, NY – Town
05/15 — New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
05/18 — Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
05/20 — Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts
05/21 — Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland
05/24 — Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
05/26 — Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
05/27 — Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
06/01 — Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
06/02 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister