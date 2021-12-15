Freddie Gibbs Announces Spring 2022 ‘Space Rabbit’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Aly Rowell December 15th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Freddie Gibbs is going on tour. The 22-date tour launches in San Francisco on April 14th before trekking through the southwest and across the Rocky Mountains. By mid-May, Gibbs will take on New York and the northeast, and as the month ends he’ll return to his old stomping grounds in the midwest. “Space Rabbit” lands in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver in June.

Throughout, Gibbs will be supported by various lineups featuring MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th, with presale beginning on Thursday, December 16th (use code BELLS). You can book your seat here.

Gibbs was recently featured on GTA’s newest episode with Dr. Dre. The songs are apart of GTA Online: The Contract, the newest episode of the video game franchise, and have no plans of being streamed. In the episode’s trailer, the Doctor is seen in cut scenes with A. Paak, reminiscing about his music career.

04/14 — San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

04/20 — Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

04/27 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/29 — Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

04/30 — Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

05/04 — Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

05/05 — Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge

05/07 — Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage

05/08 — Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

05/11 — New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/12 — Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/13 — New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/14 — Buffalo, NY – Town

05/15 — New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

05/18 — Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

05/20 — Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

05/21 — Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland

05/24 — Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

05/26 — Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

05/27 — Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

06/01 — Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/02 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister