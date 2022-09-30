John Mellencamp Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas September 30th, 2022 - 11:24 PM

The esteemed singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, formerly known as John Cougar, has announced a new North American Tour for 2023, Consequence of Sound reports. The “Live And In Person Tour” plans to hit areas all throughout the United States and Canada. Tickets for the tour will be made available on Ticketmaster on October 7.

The tour will kick off with two shows in Bloomington, Indiana on February 5 and 6, both taking place at the Indiana University Auditorium. Throughout February and March, the musician will hit areas including Atlanta, Orlando, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and other places, before making a brief detour Canada, to perform two shows in Vancouver. The trek will go on to hit Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Louisville, New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and a long list of other places, closing off with two shows in South Bend, Indiana on June 24.

The majority of destinations in the concert will see the Mellencamp perform two or three different shows at the same venue, with one show usually being followed by another on the following day. These repeated shows will give more people the chance to see the musician live, ensuring that if one day is booked up, fans may be able to attend the next day. See the full, massive list of tour dates below.

John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates

02/05 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium

02/06 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium

02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

02/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

02/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater

02/13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/14 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/15 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/18 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

02/19 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

02/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

02/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

02/25 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

03/01 — Dallas @ TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

03/11 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

03/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

03/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

03/19 — Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre

03/21 — Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

03/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

03/27 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

04/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

04/18 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

04/19 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

04/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/24 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/25 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

05/06 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

05/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

05/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

05/15 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

05/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

05/17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

05/19 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

05/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

05/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

05/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

06/05 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

06/11 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

06/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

06/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

06/23 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

06/24 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

Last year, John Mellencamp teamed up with Bruce Springsteen to release the track “Wasted Days.”