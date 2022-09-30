John Mellencamp Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

The esteemed singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, formerly known as John Cougar, has announced a new North American Tour for 2023, Consequence of Sound reports. The “Live And In Person Tour” plans to hit areas all throughout the United States and Canada. Tickets for the tour will be made available on Ticketmaster on October 7.
The tour will kick off with two shows in Bloomington, Indiana on February 5 and 6, both taking place at the Indiana University Auditorium. Throughout February and March, the musician will hit areas including Atlanta, Orlando, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and other places, before making a brief detour Canada, to perform two shows in Vancouver. The trek will go on to hit Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Louisville, New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and a long list of other places, closing off with two shows in South Bend, Indiana on June 24.
The majority of destinations in the concert will see the Mellencamp perform two or three different shows at the same venue, with one show usually being followed by another on the following day. These repeated shows will give more people the chance to see the musician live, ensuring that if one day is booked up, fans may be able to attend the next day. See the full, massive list of tour dates below.
John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates
02/05 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
02/06 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
02/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
02/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
02/13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/14 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/15 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/18 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
02/19 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
02/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
02/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
02/25 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
02/28 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
03/01 — Dallas @ TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
03/11 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
03/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
03/19 — Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre
03/21 — Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
03/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
03/27 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
04/18 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
04/19 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
04/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/24 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/25 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
05/06 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
05/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
05/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
05/15 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
05/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
05/17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
05/19 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
05/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
05/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
05/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
06/05 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
06/11 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
06/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
06/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
06/23 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
06/24 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
Last year, John Mellencamp teamed up with Bruce Springsteen to release the track “Wasted Days.”