The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots with 50 Unreleased Tracks for 20th Anniversary for Nov 2022 Release

Rock band The Flaming Lips have announced they will be dropping Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition which will include 50 released tracks. Also the five LP/six CD collection will feature the band’s landmark 2022 album along with EPs, b sides, demos, radio sessions, live recordings and many more. The 6 CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) will be available on Nov. 25 to mark the 20th anniversary year. But the release of the five LP package (featuring 56 tracks) will be on April 14 2023 and the reason why the vinyl issue will be released later is due to the long vinyl production timeline.
Also there will be a limited edition D2C exclusive edition of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe 5 LP Vinyl box set pressed on Baby Pink vinyl which will released on April 14. In 2023 all the material released in the 6 CD box set will also make its way to vinyl. The two live albums included in the set, and the 25-minute demo “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream” will be available as separate vinyl releases. Additionally, the Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell and Fight Test EPs will be released on vinyl for the first time in Spring 2023.
- Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell
- Are You A Hypnotist
- It’s Summertime
- Do You Realize??
- All We Have Is Now
- Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon
- All My Life – Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)
- Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)
- Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo)
- Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)
- Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)
- In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)
- Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo)
- Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo)
- Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice
- If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)
- Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)
- Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Version)
- SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)
- Seven Nation Army (From LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)
- Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From the Flaming Lips Archives)
- The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)
- Fight Test (Live on WXRT)
- Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)
- Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session)
- Waitin’ For A Superman (Live on WXPN)
- In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW)
- White Christmas (Live on WXPN)
- The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips)
- Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)
- Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
- Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
- One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
- Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
- One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
- Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
- Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
- Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003
- Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003
- Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
- Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
- Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
- One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
- Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)
- Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)