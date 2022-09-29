Muse Announces Spring 2023 Will of the People Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh September 29th, 2022 - 10:47 AM

Following the release of their new album, Will of the People, English rock titans Muse have announced the Will of the People Tour for next year. Evanescence and Royal Blood will join the band on the road as special guests on separate dates.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have consistently produced exhilarating and ground-breaking shows, and their 2023 world tour will be no exception. The 20-date North American trek will kick off in Chicago, running its two-month course throughout multiple cities including stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more. (Consequence)

Check out the full itinerary below. Pre-sale for the Will of the People Tour begins October 4th, with general on-sale starting October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In other news, Muse have several dates remaining on their previously announced 2022-2023 tour, including North American stops in October and European stops in May and June. Get tickets to all of their shows here.

Muse 2022-2023 tour dates:



10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History

10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

02/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

03/02 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

03/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

03/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

03/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

03/11 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ^

03/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

03/17 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

04/02 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

04/04 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^

04/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

04/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

04/12 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

04/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

04/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

05/27 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park *

06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Open Air *

06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld *

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergie Stadion *

06/11 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People *

06/15 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *

06/17 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/20 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium *

06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/25 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The National Bowl *

06/29 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique *

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/12 – Bern, CH @ Bernexpo Areal Openair *

07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome *

07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico *

07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro *

^ = w/ Evanescence

* = w/ Royal Blood

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz