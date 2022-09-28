Dave Chappelle Covers Radiohead’s “Creep” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles

Home News Karan Singh September 28th, 2022 - 11:06 AM

Comedian Dave Chappelle made an appearance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in Los Angeles last night for a tongue-in-cheek cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep.” Late in the show, the controversial funnyman took the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and joined the Foo Fighters for what wasn’t his first Thom Yorke impression.

During the performance, Chappelle asked the crowd to join him, shouting, “Everyone needs to sing this shit.” After he left the stage, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl added, “Didn’t see that one coming, did you?” (Yahoo!)

Fans of Chappelle, however, probably weren’t caught off guard by this. The comedian covered the landmark hit with the Foo Fighters last summer in Madison Square Garden and also. He also sang it at Erykah Badu’s 45th birthday party, and a year later, at an afterparty in Washington, D.C alongside Ed Sheeran. In 2020, he reportedly performed “Creep” again at his socially distanced comedy event in Yellow Springs, Ohio. At this point, it is a recurring act.

The tribute show last night had a roster packed with Hawkins’s friends, some of whom, including Chappelle, performed at his tribute in London earlier in the month.

“This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” Grohl said before the show began. “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place. But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.”

Photo Credit: Raymont Flotat