DJ Nala at III Points Festival on Oct. 21st

Miami
Melanie Stewart
September 28th, 2022 - 3:00 PM

Nala is taking the stage at the III Points Festival on October 21st. Don’t miss one of Miami’s top female DJs.

Coming from the effervescent city of Miami, Nala set forth playing in underground nightclubs where she grew a reputation as a high-spirited performer. Her comprehension of indie, dance, house and electro music made her a thrilling choice for the local market. Nala got her start touring the U.S. as a DJ, her talent to seamlessly blend various genres when on the stage established her “as one of Miami’s top female DJs” (Earmilk). As her performances were opening the doors to festivals such as III Points, Splash House and Ultra, her production and songwriting began to catch the attention of the industry as a “creative newcomer making unique beats” with”a more eclectic and indie sound” (Ones to Watch).

In July of 2022, Nala managed to launch her very own label, Mi Domina, a femme-dominant electronic label that is intent on merging punk rock aesthetics with underground dance music, which is paving the way for women to be recognized for their artistry in such a male dominated scene. With a bunch of releases in sight for 2022-2023, Nala is now traveling to play shows and festivals around the world.

You read it here! Nala is coming back to Miami for a show at the III Points Festival and she is sure to bring an ethereal blend of all your favorite genres to your ears. If you’re looking for tickets click the link here to join in on the fun.

Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Address: 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Festival Time: Friday 4:00 p.m.- Sunday 4:00 a.m.

Ticket Price: $111.40 (Friday GA), $190.10 (2-day GA)

Age: 21+





