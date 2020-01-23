Roger Waters Announces Summer 2020 This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Legendary Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters has announced a series of summer 2020 shows, titled “This Is Not A Drill Tour”, which will see the legendary musician perform in 31 cities across the US and Canada starting in Pittsburgh on July 8th. This tour marks Water’s return to the US in a couple of years, and will see him revisit many previous stops including New York City, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Orlando, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’” the performer stated in a press release. “That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

The performer is best known for leading the musical direction of Pink Floyd during their most acclaimed era during the mid to late 1970s, serving as the primary lyricist and thematic leader behind albums such as The Dark Side of The Moon and The Wall.

Waters will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, where he will join the other keynote speaker Kim Gordon and other speakers including Nile Rodgers, Benny Blanco, and Get Out composer Michael Abels. This massive event is scheduled to take place from March 13th to the 22nd of this year.

In addition to his role as a musician, Waters is politically outspoken, and recently performed “Wish You Were Here,” at a rally outside the Home Office in London to support the release of Julian Assange.

This Is Not A Drill Tour

7/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

7/14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/21 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

7/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/25 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

7/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

8/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

8/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

8/13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8/15 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

8/18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

8/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8/27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8/29 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

9/2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

9/14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/16 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

9/19 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

9/21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna