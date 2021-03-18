The Go! Team Announces New Album Get Up Sequences Part One for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “World Remember Me Now”

Home News Anna Scott March 18th, 2021 - 3:54 PM

Indie rockers The Go! Team have announced a new record, Get Up Sequences Part One, set to be released July 2 via Memphis Industries Records. The band also shared a new single off the album, “World Remember Me Now.” Their upcoming record will be their sixth studio album.

The “World Remember Me Now” video, directed by Michael Robinson, is straight out of the 2000s. The single is vibey – featuring punchy guitars and drums. The vocals, from band member Ninja and members of the Kansas City Girls Choir, are catchy, and feel-good, paralleling the early 2000s aesthetic of the video. The single also incorporates some jazzy guitar solos and is the final song off the tracklist.

Watch the video for The Go! Team’s new single here:

The band shares that “World Remember Me Now” is about feeling forgotten in the modern world, especially lost in lockdowns during the pandemic. Go! Team songwriter Ian Parton shares, “I’ve always been interested in people’s daily routines – what people do all day. It was written ages ago but has become strangely relevant to the world now. It’s easy to feel forgotten at the moment”.

The UK-based Go! Team was at a crossroads during the recording of Get Up Sequences Part One, as they have shared that Parton began to lose his hearing in the process of the album’s creation. He explains, “I woke up one Thursday in October 2019 and my hearing was different in some way – it fluctuated over a few weeks and at one point everything sounded like a Dalek… I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres. It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and it transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Get Up Sequences Part One will be The Go! Team’s first LP since 2018’s Semicircle. The band was formed in 2000 and released their debut album, Thunder, Lightning, Strike in 2004. Get Up Sequences Part One is out on July 2 and can be pre-ordered here.

Get Up Sequences Part One tracklist:

1. “Let the Seasons Work”

2. “Cookie Scene”

3. “A Memo for Maceo”

4. “We Do it but Never Know Why”

5. “Freedom Now”

6. “Pow”

7. “I Loved You Better”

8. “A Bee Without its Sting”

9. “Tame the Great Plains”

10. “World Remember Me Now”