Watch Eric Clapton and Roger Waters Perform “Sunshine Of Your Love” at Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 10:41 PM

Famed guitarist Eric Clapton and legendary Pink Floyd band member Roger Water performed a cover of the 1967 psychedelic rock classic “Sunshine of Your Love” originally performed by Clapton’s former rock group Cream. This performance took place at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London, and served as a tribute to the late Ginger Baker, the former drummer of that short lived, yet highly influential, psychedelic rock band.

The duo were joined by Grammy-Award winning guitarist Nile Rodgers, Rolling Stone drummer Ron Wood, vocalist and keyboard player Steve Winwood, who splayed in Blind Faith alongside Baker and Clapton, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, and Baker’s son Kofi.

“Sunshine of Your Love” originally appeared on Cream’s sophomore studio album Disraeli Gears, which eventually reached number 4 on the US Billboard charts at the time of its release. This album would become the group’s breakout hit in the United States, however the group dissolved a year after its release.

Baker passed away at the age of 80 last year. While he is known for his work with various rock/hard rock groups such as Cream, Blind Faith and Masters of Reality, his work defied genres. He blended jazz and African rhythms to his drumming, and delved into other genres such as Jazz and Afrobeat.

Clapton would go on to have a incredibly successful solo career after his work with Cream and Blind Faith in the late 1960s. He is currently set to tour this summer.

Waters will also be touring this summer, and is a keynote speaker at this year’s SXSW.