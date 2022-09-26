Beck Covers Neil Young’s “Old Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 3:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Artist Beck is making waves in the music scene because he has shared his cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man.” The release of the song will be promoted during the Sunday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 2. According to press release, the lyric“24 and there’s so much more” mentions how Beck gives an nod to both quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes for winning Super Bowls when they were 24 years old.

The original version of “Old Man” is timeless classic because the tune showcases what kind of an artist Young is. The sold drum beats and guitar playing brings a strong country vibe while Young uses his Bold vocals to sing about what life is like when transition to an older gent. Beck‘s version is almost the same as the original but with a heavier sound. The guitar playing has harmonic riffs that brings same country vibe as the original Beck’s vocals are stunning because he sings with more passionately while describing the life of an older man. Beck has done a wonderful job with his version of “Old Man.”

Since Beck released the album Hyperspace in 2019 he has collaborated on re-worked material with artists Natalie Bergman and Paul McCartney. Also Beck has worked with NASA on the for Hyperspace in 2020 and earlier this year Beck joined duo Tenacious D and rock star Dave Grohl to cover Seals & Crofts’s tune “Summer Breeze” at a Los Angeles benefit concert.