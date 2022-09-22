311 To Livestream Six Special Album Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

American rock band 311 will livestream their six upcoming album-themed shows on their upcoming Fall Tour. The band will be playing the albums Music, Grassroots, Blue, Transistor, Soundsystem and Chaos live in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The six albums represents the band’s first six studio releases which span from 1993 – 2001 and features some of 311’s biggest hits and live show favorites.

On each livestream the show will start with a unique 30 minute behind-the-scenes intro of footage from Fall Tour and then followed by the full production concert featuring the specific album with more songs each night.

All Show Dates are on weekend nights.

10/1 Sat. ‘Music’ live from NYC (Terminal 5)

10/2 Sun. ‘Grassroots’ live from NYC (Terminal 5)

10/22 Sat. ‘ Blue’ live from Chicago (House of Blues)

10/23 Sun. ‘Transistor’ live from Chicago (House of Blues)

11/11 Fri. ‘Soundsystem’ live from LA (Wiltern Theater)

11/12 Sat. ‘From Chaos’ live from LA (Wiltern Theater)