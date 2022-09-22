mxdwn Music

311 To Livestream Six Special Album Shows

September 22nd, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

American rock band 311 will  livestream their six upcoming album-themed shows on their upcoming Fall Tour. The band will be playing the albums Music, Grassroots, Blue, Transistor, Soundsystem and  Chaos live in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The six albums represents the band’s first six studio releases which span  from 1993 – 2001  and features some of 311’s biggest hits and live show favorites.

 On each livestream the show will start with a unique 30 minute behind-the-scenes intro of footage from Fall Tour and then followed by the full production concert featuring the specific album with more songs each night.

 All Show Dates are on weekend nights.

10/1 Sat. ‘Music’ live from NYC (Terminal 5)

10/2 Sun. ‘Grassroots’ live from NYC (Terminal 5)

10/22 Sat. ‘ Blue’ live from Chicago (House of Blues)

10/23 Sun. ‘Transistor’ live from Chicago (House of Blues)

11/11 Fri. ‘Soundsystem’ live from LA (Wiltern Theater)

11/12 Sat. ‘From Chaos’ live from LA (Wiltern Theater)

 

