Members of Faith No More, Mastodon, Slaves on Dope, H2O, Sepultura, Cypress Hill, 311, 3rd Bass and More Share Distanced Cover of Public Enemy’s “She Watch Channel Zero?!”

Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 1:31 PM

Members of Slaves on Dope, Mastodon, Faith No More, 311, 3rd bass, Sepultura, Cypress Hill, H2O and Popaganda have all joined together as with “The Kings Of Quarantine,” a collective made up of Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardin of Slaves On Dope and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon for a socially-distanced cover. This time sees the group takes on Public Enemy’s “She Watch Channel Zero?!”

Billy Gould and Mike Bordin of Faith No More, Mix Master Mike, 311’s Doug “SA” Martinez, 3rd Bass’s Mc Serch, Sepultura’s Derrick Green, Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog, H2O’s Toby Morse and Popaganda’s Ron English have also joined for the Public Enemy cover.

Purchases of the cover on Bandcamp will benefit Roadie Relief, which helps touring professionals who have been out of work due to the pandemic. The track had originally been released in 1988, on the album It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. The cover takes on a fresh sound while sticking to the original, each artist contributing building off of the energy of everyone else.

Previous covers put out by the collective have included Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” and Faith No More’s “We Care a Lot.” The new cover features a similar setup to the previous performances, with each artist taking a turn at vocals many wearing masks as they play their guitars or drums. Each participant recorded at their personal studios, living rooms or rehearsal spaces, allowing them to jam together while still being apart.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat