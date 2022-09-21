Pale Waves Cancel Remaining North America Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh September 21st, 2022 - 10:37 AM

Manchester rockers Pale Waves have cancelled the remainder of their North American tour dates because of “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The group was scheduled to play shows in the United States up until early October, but these plans have now come to a halt.

In an Instagram post yesterday, they said: “We are hugely disappointed to say that due to logistical and safety issues with our tour bus, we are unable to complete the remainder of our North American tour. We’ve exhausted every possible option to find a new bus, but have been left with no option but to cancel these remaining dates.

“We’re so sorry to everyone who has purchased tickets – we’re working with our booking agent to arrange rescheduled dates and will share more details as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime refunds are available from point of purchase for all remaining shows. See you very soon.”

Disappointing though it may be, the band’s decision to take no risks should come as no surprise. Approximately two and a half years ago, they survived a near-fatal bus crash while supporting Halsey on their European arena tour. While they were traveling between Sweden and Germany, the vehicle slid into a ditch. Even though everyone on the bus escaped without severe physical injuries, they band expressed in recent interview with NME that the incident had effected how they go about their lives.

“We have had to push ourselves to become mentally stronger, and I think that’s a journey that’s reflected in the new music,” vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie said.

“You can’t force people to understand your situation, so we’ve become the most resilient band we know,” guitarist Hugo Silvani added.

The band will still fulfill its touring duties in the UK. They will play the following dates in November:

11/25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

11/26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

11/27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

11/28 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

11/30 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado