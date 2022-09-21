Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million In Arbitration Against Woman Who He Claims Allegedly Harassed & Extorted Him

Home News Federico Cardenas September 21st, 2022 - 8:40 PM

The esteemed DJ and producer Diplo has won a lawsuit against a woman he has accused of allegedly harassing and extorting him. Stereogum reports that the arbitration ended with an award of $1.2 million for the musician. Diplo’s legal team has requested that the Los Angeles Superior Court confirm the agreement, covering damages, attorney fees, and other expenses.

In 2020, the anonymous woman, represented by the Attorney and former TV personality Lisa Bloom, filed a restraining order against the producer, intending to prevent him from allegedly “distributing revenge porn” that was “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.” This suit was later dismissed by the judge.

In turn, Diplo filed his own restraining order against the woman, denying her allegations of sexual misbehavior, while describing her as a “a stalker [who] scammed her way into my life and tried to extort me for millions and then sued me when she didn’t get what she wanted.”

After the ruling, Diplo’s attorney Brian Greenberg expressed his satisfaction at the judge’s ruling, stating in an interview with TMZ that “We are all extremely pleased for Wes (Diplo) and his family. What happened here is simple. The arbitrator looked at all the facts. She evaluated the evidence impartially. And justice prevailed.”

Diplo has recently released a self-titled album, Diplo, following his 2020 project MMXX. In June, the producer teamed up with bbno$ to drop the single and video “pogo.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi