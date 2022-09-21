Broken Bells Share Stellar New Song & Video “Love On The Run”

Home News Roy Lott September 21st, 2022 - 8:52 PM

Broken Bells has released their latest single “Love On The Run,” from their forthcoming third album, Into The Blue. Set for an October 7 release via AWAL. The song opens with a piano and combines trumpets and an electric guitar as the song progresses. It provides the psychedelic, sun-drenched vibes that one can swoon to. Along with the song, the duo also released its accompanying music video. The visual is directed by Johnny Chew and continues the retro-futurist journey of the first two videos from the previously released songs “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” and “Saturdays.” Check out the seven-minute masterpiece below.

Into The Blue is the band’s first full-length album in eight years, following 2014’s After The Disco and their 2009 self-titled debut album. The band is exclusively offering pre-orders of a deluxe limited edition LP of Into The Blue via their web store. The album is pressed on light blue opaque vinyl with hot pink and black splatter secured in gatefold packaging designed by longtime artistic collaborator Jacob Escobedo that features an exclusive foil overlay pink orb.

In 2018, the band reunited and released the song “Shelter.” The following year, they released their song “Good Luck.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna