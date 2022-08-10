Broken Bells Officially Announce New Album Into The Blue For October 2022 Release, Share New Single “Saturdays”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 10th, 2022 - 9:10 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Los Angeles-based indie rock outfit Broken Bells has officially announced the release date for their upcoming album: Into The Blue. The project is set to arrive on October 7th via AWAL. To commemorate the announcement, Broken Bells have shared a new single from the project titled “Saturdays.”

“Saturdays” acts as a followup to the previous single released in anticipation of Into The Blue, “We’re Not in Orbit Yet.” Between these two singles, the duo of Brian Burton and James Mercer has shown both a great diversity in terms of songwriting and tone, while developing a clear theme in the style and aesthetic they intend to portray in Into The Blue. While “Saturdays” shows off a far brighter and more vibrant feeling than its predecessor, both tracks show off a similar feelings of retro-inspired songwriting and modern and trippy production.

The music video for “Saturdays” also gives off a similar ethereal and trippy energy as the band’s prior music video, showing images of the duo drowned in visual effects, imagery related to space, and vintage footage processed. Watch the official video for “Saturdays” via YouTube below.

Into The Blue will act as a followup to the band’s previous album, 2014’s After The Disco and their 2009 self-titled debut album Broken Bells.

