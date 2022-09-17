Topshelf Records Launches Kickstarter After Distribution Partner Abruptly Ends Partnership

Home News Gracie Chunes September 17th, 2022 - 10:28 AM

Independent label Topshelf Records started a Kickstarter campaign after the mail order fulfillment company with which it partnered, Awesome Distro, abruptly entered bankruptcy. Topshelf co-founder Kevin Duquette said Awesome Distro shuttered without notifying Topshelf and the label’s entire inventory (including vinyl, CDs, tapes, and merchandise) is now being withheld by the warehouse’s landlord. In a lengthy statement posted to the Topself website, Duquette states “We’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign as a preemptive measure to help aid with ongoing efforts to fund a legal defense, and to pay for mounting expenses associated with this disruption.”

The record label noted that its business is still operating and the company does not expect to have to lay off staff. Topshelf will continue paying out artist royalties and can cover its regular expenses. “But we have started this campaign because we don’t know if we’re vastly overestimating how dire this is, we don’t know if we’re immensely underestimating how dire this is, and we don’t know more than we know at this stage, but we know we need help.”

Topshelf’s current roster includes Mal Devisa, Ratboys, Mid-Air Thief, Really From, Elephant Gym, and more. Over the years, Topshelf has also released music by the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Pianos Become the Teeth, Braid, Everyone Everywhere, Boys Life, Dangers, Grown Ups, Tancred, and Special Explosion, among dozens of others. (Pitchfork)