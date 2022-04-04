Father John Misty Shares New Atmospheric Single “The Next 20th Century”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 3:45 PM

Four days ahead of his upcoming long-awaited album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Josh Tillman, known as Father John Misty, has shared yet another single titled “The Next 20th Century.” Thus far, Tillman has released singles “Funny Girl,” “Q4” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue.”

On the seven-minute long track, Tillman sang about the difficulty of love in a world that values consumerism and commodities. The ambitious new song consists of loud guitar riffs weaved through the song’s most delicate and gentle portions, alongside several pieces of imagery, lone thoughts and namechecks.

“Val Kilmer had a wall-length mirror just over there/Well, I’m sure he’s someone else now, but he was Batman when he lived here,” he sang.

Tillman originally revealed the news of his upcoming album at the beginning of the year, with the release of its first single, “Funny Girl.” The album will have 11 tracks, with the four singles having already been released.

Father John Misty was recently revealed to be performing at the Des Moines, Iowa 80/35 Music Festival in July after its two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Tillman, the festival will also feature Japanese Breakfast, Charli XCX, Future Islands, Jamila Woods, BLACKSTARKIDS, Geese, Miloe and more.

Tillman’s new album will be available to stream on April 8.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna