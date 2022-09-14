Thrice Announces New Single “Open Your Eyes and Dream”

Home News Roy Lott September 14th, 2022 - 10:02 PM

Thrice has announced their new single, “Open Your Eyes And Dream,” which is set to be released on September 20 via Epitaph.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue spoke about the new song. “It’s so very easy to believe that big systemic issues can’t change because we’ve lived with them our whole lives. But if you look back and zoom out a bit, it’s easy to see that this feeling of permeance and inevitability is just an illusion. Most things seem impossible until they happen. This song is about opening our eyes to that reality, and being willing to dream something better into existence.”

The new single follows the band’s latest album, Horizons/East, which was released last year. In an interview with Guitar World, Kensrue and the band’s guitarist Teranishi hinted at Horizons/West album being released. “There will be a [Horizons/]West as a companion record – it’s partially written, partially recorded, and all from the same sessions that we’ve been writing in,” he says. “There was a point where we decided to split it into two records. We were like, ‘We’ve got 20 songs that we’re playing with here, and we really like all of them.’

Earlier this month, the band headlined the revived Furnace Festival alongside Mastodon. The festival was last held in 2003. Other bands included New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Midtown, Shadows Fall and Quicksand.

Thrice features Kensrue, Teranishi, Riley Breckenridge, and bassist Eddie Breckenridge.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela