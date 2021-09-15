Chuck D Denies Flavor Flav’s Claims That He Is Preventing A Public Enemy Reunion Tour

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 15th, 2021 - 6:12 PM

Chuck D also known as Carlton Ridenhour of Public Enemy responded to the claim made by bandmate Flavor Flav that he is blocking a reunion tour. Flavor Flav also known as William Drayton Jr. spoke with TMZ about blocking the Public Enemy reunion due to Chuck D’s refusal to sign a partnership agreement.

A statement was made by Ridenhour via stereogum said: “This is tired and stupid. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.”

Ridenhour also goes on to state that “even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack.”

In the past year, there had been allegedly a hoax about the breakup between Chuck D and Flavor Flav to release their groups 15th studio album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

It was apparently a way for Drayton to give previous US president candidate Bernie Sanders a cease and desist letter ahead of the Los Angeles rally that Ridenhour performed at.

Photo credit: Marv Watson