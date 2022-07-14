mxdwn Music

Bikini Kill Postpone More Shows After Member Tests Positive for COVID

July 14th, 2022 - 1:17 PM

Last month, Riot Grrrl punk band Bikini Kill canceled a few shows due to multiple Covid-19 cases in their camp. Now, they are once again being forced to do so after a member of their touring party tested positive.

On Monday, they announced that their Silver Spring and Philadelphia shows will be postponed. The following day, they added Boston, Burlington, Toronto and Montreal to the list. As of today, the band has stated that they will not go through with their shows in Cleveland, Royal Oak and Milwaukee either.

They have made it clear that these concerts have not be cancelled and will be rescheduled.

