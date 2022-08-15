Westworld: Season 4 Soundtrack Released Featuring Instrumental Covers Of Metallica, Billie Eilish, Nine Inch Nails And More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 7:48 PM

The soundtrack for Westworld: Season 4 has been released and it features quite a few star-studded covers including Metallica’s 1991 classic “Enter Sandman”, Billie Eilish’s 2019 hit “Bad Guy” and Nine Inch Nails’ 1999 track “The Day The World Went Away.” Each of the covers are completely instrumental and were created by Emmy award-winning, Grammy-nominated composer Ramin Djawadi, who has previously worked on Game Of Thrones, Iron Man as well as the forthcoming House of the Dragon series.

The soundtrack also features Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” from his 2016 album Blonde, Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” from their 2001 record Amnesiac, Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” from his 1972 album Transformer and Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” from her 2012 record Born To Die: The Paradise Edition. Djawadi contributed 27 original compositions including the main title theme “Westworld.” Previous seasons of the show included renditions of The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Guns ‘N Roses amongst others.

The show returned to HBO and HBO Max earlier this year on June 26. The series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, James Marsden, and Angela Sarafyan. It was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and was executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Alison Schapker, Denise The, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack From The HBO Series) Tracklist

1. Main Title Theme – Westworld

2. Parasite

3. The Day the World Went Away

4. Bad Acid

5. Olympiad

6. Video Games

7. Time to Transcend

8. Welcome to the Golden Age

9. Années Folles

10. Bad Guy

11. Sweetwater Temperance

12. Enter Sandman

13. Outliers

14. Pink + White

15. The Tower

16. Hale’s World

17. Do You Have an Appointment?

18. Knowledge

19. Winner Takes All

20. Perfect Day

21. Wrong Exit

22. A Message

23. They Are After Your Hooch

24. What We Are

25. No More Waiting

26. Ancient Wisdom

27. Host City

28. Watch You Grow Up

29. Finish What We Started

30. Blue Dress

31. Pyramid Song

32. Set Ourselves Free

33. Sweetwater Reprise

34. Our World

