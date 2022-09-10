The Naked & Famous’ Alisa Xayalith Shares New Solo Single “I’ll Be There”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 10th, 2022 - 1:11 PM

Lead singer of popular New Zealand band, The Naked & Famous’ Alisa Xyalith shared her new song “I’ll Be There” this week, which is her second single as a solo artist.

The new single showcases a soft range from Xayalith, accompanied by a funky, indie – style beat throughout the duration of the song. Xayalith also released a music video for the single in which she hangs out in different nature – filled spots with the company of her endearing dog.

Xayalith told Consequence recently that the song pays tribute to the real life heartbreak experienced by one of her friends. With this in mind, lyrically, “I’ll Be There” presents itself as a reminder that nothing will ever be too much to handle; that regardless of circumstance, Alisa is saying she will continue to show up and show support.

“When it all goes wrong, I’ll be there.”

