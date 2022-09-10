St. Lucia Shares Energetic New Single “Take Me Away”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 10th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

On Friday, September 9, St. Lucia, a synth-pop band led by husband-and-wife duo South Africa-born, Jean-Philip Grobler and Germany-born Patti Beranek, return with their new single, “Take Me Away.” After four years, St. Lucia will be releasing their fourth studio album, Utopia, on Friday, October 7 via Nettwerk.

“Take Me Away” bops along on claps and a falsetto hum with uncontainable energy and a twist of trip-hop production. Its core message depicting how to deal with depression and mental health is enhanced by a colorful fusion of synth-pop, yacht rock, and electronica. With an emphasis on productivity and pop purity, the track was inspired by the chill-out music scenes from the late 90s and early 2000s, influenced by artists such as Bent, Zero 7, and a few Café Del Mar compilation records.

“I’ve struggled with depression and mental health throughout my life, but I’ve found that the best way out of that cycle is through speaking my mind and talking to someone about it,” says frontman Grobler. “When you’re in a depressed place, it’s easy to feel ashamed and feel like, somehow, you’re a bad person or not good enough because you feel that way. The worst thing, I’ve found, is to keep that thought cycle bottled up inside yourself because that way it festers and goes into a feedback loop of negativity. But when I talk to people about it and allow those feelings to air, I realize that everyone deals with those things and that it’s totally normal– the feelings have a purpose, they’re not there for nothing. So that’s where the lyric ‘When you’re walking alone, tell me all of your secrets’ comes in. When someone is walking, alone or depressed, it is important to help them speak their minds. It’s part of why therapy is so valuable.”

Renowned for their energetic live shows, St. Lucia will embark on a six-week tour starting on Thursday, October 6th, which will mark their first full headline run in four years. Supporting on select dates will be Dutch musician and YouTube star, Blanks, synth-rocker, Caroline Kingsbury, and electronic musician, Bayonne. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

St. Lucia Tour Dates as follows:

10/6 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

10/7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/9 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/1 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/2 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/5 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/7 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/8 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

11/9 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel