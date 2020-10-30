mxdwn PREMIERE: Caroline Kingsbury Shares Vintage Style Video for New Song “Fall In Love”

Home News Matt Matasci October 30th, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Caroline Kingsbury’s new album Heaven’s Just a Flight sounds a bit like one of those high-dollar major label retro-pop albums with impeccable production. Instead, it’s the result of a scrapping young artist pulling together every resource she has to make an unforgettable debut album.

Today we’re premiering the new video for her single “Fall In Love,” which is the perfect introduction to her inescapable pop sensibilities. The new album is out April 16, 2021 on Fortune Tellers, the label of The Walkmen bassist Peter Bauer.

The song opens with some deeply ’80s influenced synth tones and drum beats. The guitar even has the distant, heavily-affected tone that simultaneously sounds modern and from 35 years ago. The song takes on some serious vintage new-wave meets power-pop vibes, giving off some of the pop intensity that defined Scandal ft. Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior.” In the distant background is a slightly-crunchy guitar that subtlely gives the song a more hard-rock vibe, despite its very indie pop influences.

The video for “Fall In Love” features a smokey-eyed Kingsbury lip-syncing and dancing along with the song. As she defiantly declares “Cause I never really wanted to fall / In love,” she look furtively out of a kitchen window, simultaneously cleaning up and making a mess. Later she appears with makeup smudged in a bathtub and then in her room, looking intensely into a hand-held mirror.

Heaven’s Just a Flight is described as “the story of a queer artist from a religious family coming out to the world, meeting her girlfriend, finding her people and her place.” While there are plenty of artists taking inspiration from the ’80s and applying it liberally to their sound, there are few that do it as deftly and powerfully as Kingsbury. The songs somehow sound equally rooted in the past while still driving the pop sound into the future.

Heaven’s Just a Flight Track List

1. “Power”

2. “Fall In Love”

3. “Breaking Apart”

4. “Massive Escape”

5. “16”

6. “U Take It Back”

7. “Kissing Someone Else”

8. “Ending of Love”

9. “Give Me A Sign”

10. “Lose”

11. “In My Brain”

12. “Dreams, for You”

13. “Heaven’s Just A Flight”

14. “My Brother’s Voice”

15. “Hero”

16. “Funeral”