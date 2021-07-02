Tucker Carlson Is Telling Associates He Voted for Kanye West in 2020 Presidential Election

Home News Krista Marple July 2nd, 2021 - 9:12 PM

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims that he voted for Kanye West for the 2020 Presidential Election. Carlson has been known to be a huge supporter of Donald Trump’s policies and a fan of Trump all around. The idea of Carlson, a registered Republican in the state of Florida, voting for West comes as a shock to many because of the immense support he has had for Trump over the years.

Carlson supposedly told a few fellow associates that he had casted his vote for West last year. While he has yet to make an official statement regarding the vote, those who were told this information are left wondering whether or not to believe that he was being serious.

One of the sources who claims that Carlson said that he voted for West stated, “It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity.” Another source claims that Carlson and West got along, which prompted Carlson to say he would vote for West prior to the election. “He and Kanye got along. They both regularly find themselves in the crosshairs. They’re both pro-life,” said one of the associates.

West’s name did not make it on the ballot in Florida, which means Carlson would have had to write his name in. Although he wasn’t listed on the ballot in Florida, West was running in Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Idaho, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, Mississippi, Colorado, Iowa and Tennessee. Between those twelve states, he earned 60,000 votes total.

The rapper conceded the vote on Twitter back in November but alluded to the idea of running again in 2024.