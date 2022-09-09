Apocalyptica Releases New EP Metal Classic, Classic Metal

Home News Federico Cardenas September 9th, 2022 - 8:18 PM

The Finnish symphonic metal act Apocalyptica has dropped a brand new EP entitled Metal Classic, Classic Metal. The new project saw a gradual rollout, capping off with the release of the band’s cover of Nikolai Rimski-Korsakow’s classic piece “Flight of the Bumblebee.”

Fit for the band’s cello-focused metal style, Metal Classic, Classic Metal sees the Finnish outfit deliver a very unique project, covering three of the most famous classical pieces in history. Along with the “Flight of the Bumblebee” cover, listeners will also get to hear the band play metal covers of “Beethoven 5th” and Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.” See the tracklisting and album art below.

Metal Classic, Classic Metal Tracklist

1. Bolero (Maurice Ravel cover)

2. Beethoven 5th (Ludwig Van Beethoven Cover)

3. Flight of the Bumblebee (Nikolai Rimski-Korsakow cover)

Speaking on the decision to cover “Flight of the Bumblebee,” Blabbermouth quotes the band’s Perttu Kivilaakso explaining that “‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ is one of the most well-known virtuosic pieces. I have played it during my classical years many times, always aiming for faster and faster performances. This time I thought it would be the coolest thing to make a rough and heavy ‘Bee’ for our band, basically creating the slowest and most doomy ‘Bumblebee’ ever! It’s fascinating how musical structures can work out in many various ways! This ‘Bee’ is heavy and angry, but surely flies out with a smile on her face and a blink in its eye!”

Listen to Apocalyptica’s cover of “Flight of the Bumblebee” below.

This latest project will act as a follow-up to Apocalyptica’s 2020 release Cell-O. The Finnish band recently teamed up with the Italian gothic metal act for a North American tour in Spring of 2022.