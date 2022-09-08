The Big Pink Share Captivating New Single “Safe & Sound”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 2:59 PM

English electronic rock band The Big Pink has shared their most recent single “Safe and Sound” from their forthcoming album The Love That’s Ours which is set to arrive on September 30 via Project Melody Music. The band previously shared three tracks from the album including “No Angels” in April, “Love Spins On Its Axis” in June and “Rage” in August.

Speaking on the process of writing the single, frontman Robbie Furze offered, “This song, ‘Safe and Sound,’ came from a moment of pure clarity when I realized I had to turn my life around and just deliver this record,” He continued, adding, “The process of writing this song started with a songwriter named Peter Stengaard, it wasn’t the easiest of writing sessions. I just couldn’t hear the song and where we were going with it. I’m so proud of these lyrics and they truly are the most personal on the record. Over the years that I was in L.A., I had created a pretty dark place for myself. This song was the turning point.“

The song is a piano-led emotionally charged ballad with echoing, melodic vocals to complement the vulnerable lyricism. For example the lines, “Dancing with these vultures in my fugitive apartment / Angels with their wings clipped gunning for the love that’s ours” highlight the desperation and the feeling of being lost, not just physically but mentally. The song is an ode to regrouping, finding yourself and your support system and prioritizing what means most to you.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat