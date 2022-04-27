The Big Pink Celebrate Return To Music With New Song And Video “No Angels”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 27th, 2022 - 10:27 PM

English electronic-rock giants The Big Pink have returned after a decade long hiatus of releasing music, dropping a brand new single titled “No Angels,” along with an accompanying music video. The new track is the first offering from the band since their 2012 album Future This.

A press release from the band has indicated that the band intends to use this new track to channel both the original sound of the group, while also moving toward a new chapter for the group musically. Throughout “No Angels,” produced by Tony Hoffer, we hear a variety of influences and sounds creating an incredibly distinct experience; with the band working to combine a highly dreamy and tranquil atmosphere with a very distorted and noisy approach to production. Earworm-inducing while also relaxing and melancholic, “No Angels” offers itself up as an emotionally complex and multidimensional track creating great curiosity about what the band has in store in the future.

The Big Pink vocalist and guitarist Robbie Furze described their returning track as “reflecting that moment when you understand that all you’ve set your sights on has led to a place far away from where you should be and everything you truly love.” The artist goes on to explain his move from London, his longtime home, to Los Angeles where he “thought I needed to be in order to achieve my dreams, for me to realise that it was about much more than just myself. I had a moment of clarity when I understood what’s truly important and what I needed to do to get back to everything and everyone that I loved. That’s what this song is about.” Watch the official music video for “No Angels,” directed by Simon Milner and Ashley Rommelrath, via YouTube below.

Originally, the band’s decision to take a break from music stemmed from their belief that they started to feel that the process of being an active band ended up hurting the band’s quality and essence, as Furze explains: “We were trying to get the songs written as quickly as possible and we neglected the essence of The Big Pink in the process.” Now, the band, now joined by Charlie Barker on bass, feels reinvigorated and able to begin a new chapter in their musical career.

During their break in 2017, The Big Pink returned to offer a cover of New Order’s classic “Blue Monday,” as well as various other covers.