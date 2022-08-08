The Big Pink Announces New Album The Love That’s Ours for Sept 2022 Release and Share New Video “Rage”

Home News Lucy Yang August 8th, 2022 - 4:33 PM

Coming in hot for this summer, The Big Pink just made an announcement for a brand new album. Following this announcement, the band has als released a new music video for their new single called “Rage”.

Watch the video and listen to the song for yourself below:

The band is finally coming back together after a ten year hiatus! The group is announcing that their third album ‘The Love That’s Ours’ is on its way after the decade wait.

The frontman of the team, Robbie Furze even commented on their long-awaited return, “This record symbolises so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I’ve ever written, they’re certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all. Thank you” (Robbie Furze)

With that being said, the song is already giving one of best visuals despite being just a teaser to the eventual album. The melancholy voice that casually strums through the video fits so alternatively well. Another thing worthy of mentioning is how everything builds up to the chorus. Every instrument and every harmonization leads up to that eventual point of “Rage”.

The Love That’s Ours tracklist

01 – How Far

02 – No Angels

03 – Love Spins

04 – Rage

05 – Outside In

06 – I’m not away to say away

07 – Safe and Sound

08 – Murder

09 – Back To My Arms

10 – Even If I Wanted To

11 – Lucky One

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat