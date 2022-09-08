Ricky Martin Files $30 Million Lawsuit Against Nephew Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 11:44 AM

According to NME, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, after he had previously accused him of alleged sexual and physical assault. Sanchez had filed for a temporary restraining order against Martin which was later withdrawn at his request after dropping the allegations in July.

The lawsuit claims that Sanchez’s accusations caused alleged $10 million worth of economic damages as well as alleged irreparable harm to his reputation which he had “earned through his long artistic and altruistic career.” According to litigation, the allegations made against Martin also allegedly caused him to lose out on multimillion dollar contracts both present and future. Martin is claiming alleged extortion, alleged malicious prosecution and alleged abuse of rights.

The singer’s lawyer Dora L. Monserrate Peñagarícano alleged that “Defendant Sánchez has threatened and extorted [Martin] that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue with his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations.”

The case also claims that Sanchez has allegedly harassed the singer by contacting him repeatedly through Instagram messages with the latest message being sent on August 14. Martin has vehemently denied the claims of alleged sexual and physical abuse; Sanchez has yet to respond to the filing of the new $30 million lawsuit.

Martin is perhaps best known for his 1999 hit singles “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She’s All I Ever Had” which served as tracks on his self-titled fifth studio album. He released Pausa EP back in 2020 and is currently expected to debut a new EP entitled Play later this year.