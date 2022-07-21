Ricky Martin Restraining Order Dismissed After Accuser Withdraws Request

A judge has reportedly dismissed a temporary restraining order placed against Ricky Martin after his accuser reportedly withdrew the request per Consequence Sound.

Martin’s alleged accuser, identified as Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez was initially granted the restraining order on the 2nd of July. Sanchez had allegedly claimed that he and Martin were involved in a seven-month romantic relationship and that Martin allegedly refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside the home of Sanchez on multiple occasions. Sanchez also accused Martin of allegedly psychologically and physically abusing Sanchez.

The representatives of Martin made a statement to TMZ saying that the decision to withdraw the order came from Sanchez “with no outside influence or pressure.”

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” Martin’s representatives added. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”