Placebo Unveil Anthemic New Song And Visualizer “Try Better Next Time”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 19th, 2022 - 2:15 AM

Placebo has graced the world with their new song “Try Better Next Time” along with a visualizer that goes with it. This release is from their upcoming album, Never Let Me Go, due in March, which is their first release in over a decade “Try Better Next Time” is an anthem for the end of a world that we know – not the end of it completely – and a celebration of the possibility of what might come next, whether humanity has a seat at the table or not. Brian Molko says “It is not the end of the world, only the end of humanity, a distinction that in our overblown hubris we are unable to detect. Mother Nature has grown extremely weary of us. Try Better Next Time.” The song starts immediately with vocals and a steady tune, which is all packed into a 3 minute song. The visualizer is a red tinted photo of the band that is distorted throughout the song, a possible symbol of what is to come. Pre-order the album here, and watch the visualizer below.