Placebo Postpone North American Tour Dates Due To “Visa & Logistical Issues”

The London-based alternative rock band Placebo has postponed their upcoming tour dates in North America, Brooklyn Vegan reports. The tour was originally set to kick off on September 4. On September 2, the band took to Twitter to deliver the unfortunate news to fans.

The band’s statement begins by explaining that ” devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour which was due to begin in Vancouver this coming Sunday 4th September.” Without going into detail, they attribute the postponing to “unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control.”

“We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US and Canadian fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you,” they continue.

The British rockers go on to assure fans of their commitment to “to reschedule the tour as soon as possible,” promising that “we will announce the rescheduled dates soon.”

They close the statement by noting that while refunds will be made available for all tickets, they urge fans to hold onto their tickets in order to attend their shows at the rescheduled dates: “Please hang onto your tickets which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Thank you.” See the full post below.

In July, the band previously cancelled tour dates after members of the band and crew tested positive for Covid-19. In April, the band released their latest album, Never Let Me Go, the band’s studio album since their 2013 Loud Like Love.